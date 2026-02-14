Free power for all weavers from April 1

Vijayawada: Ministerfor handlooms and textiles S Savitha announced in the Legislative Council that free electricity will be provided to all eligible weavers in the state from April 1.

Replying to a question raised by YSRCP member Murugudu Hanumantha Rao during the Budget session, the minister said the scheme will benefit all those engaged in the handloom sector.

Under the initiative, weavers using handlooms will receive 200 units of free electricity per month, saving about Rs 720 per month and Rs 8,640 annually per family. Power loom weavers will be provided 500 units free, resulting in savings of Rs 1,800 per month and Rs 21,600 annually. She described weavers as “great artisans who transform yarn into fabric and uphold human dignity.” The minister credited former chief minister N T Rama Rao for initially supporting the handloom sector and said the 2014–19 tenure of N Chandrababu Naidu was a golden era for weavers.

Savitha said that the government is clearing pending dues of handloom cooperative societies and procuring products as required. She also revealed that pensions for weavers have been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with Rs 495 crore disbursed so far. Alleging that the previous government weakened APCO, she said Rs 120 crore received from the Centre was diverted. Efforts are underway to recover the funds.

The minister further said a new textile policy aims to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments and generate employment for two lakh people in the sector.