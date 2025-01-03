  • Menu
Free sand distribution centre inaugurated

MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others inaugurating sand distribution centre in Ongole on Thursday

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated a new sand distribution centre operated by Future Trans on Koppolu Road here on Thursday.

Ongole: Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated a new sand distribution centre operated by Future Trans on Koppolu Road here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana Rao informed that sand will now be available to everyone at minimal cost, with citizens only needing to pay loading and transportation charges.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government’s sand policy, stating it had made sand inaccessible to common people through excessive pricing.

Mining Deputy Director Rajasekhar, AD Veeresh, Deputy Transport Commissioner Suseela, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswarrao, Janasena District President Shaik Reyaz, and representatives from Future Trans company participated in the programme.

