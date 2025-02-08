Free skill training in agri & allied sectors

Kadapa: Nihar Skill Education and Syngenta Foundation India, rep-resented by N Subbarami Reddy and E Sandeep Kumar, announced a month-long free skill training programe for rural youth in agriculture and allied sectors.

The training will cover modern farming techniques, agri-business, agricultural loans, personality development, ag-ricultural technologies, nature-based farming and technol-ogy. Free accommodation and meals will be provided dur-ing the programme.

Eligible candidates must be aged between 18 and 35, have passed the 10th class, and possess an interest in agricul-ture. For more details, visit the training centre located op-posite the District Court or contact 9063082227 or 9666582622.