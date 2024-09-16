  • Menu
Free treatment for poor under NLAR: Kotamreddy

Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launching the Logo of ‘Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha’ at the party office in Nellore on Sunday
Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launching the Logo of ‘Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha’ at the party office in Nellore on Sunday

Nellore: In order to provide free medical facilities at the doorstep of the people, TDP is going to launch 'Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha’ on September 22 at Deverapalem village of Nellore Rural mandal, informed Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at TDP office here on Sunday, he noted that many poor people in the constituency are suffering with various diseases, while some others are dying at a very young age, as they couldn’t bear the expensive treatment. After seeing their plight, it was proposed to conduct medical tests to the victims and later they will be referred to corporate hospitals where treatment will be provided at free of cost.

Kotamreddy said that Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha will be continued in the constituency with the blessings of Industries Minister

Nara Lokesh. NLAR convener D Chakradhar Reddy, party constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.

