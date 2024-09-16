Live
- 30 hurt as firecrackers are burst at Ganesh immersion
- Lendi College celebrates Engineers’ Day
- Three smugglers held; 38 red sanders logs recovered
- Govt instructs removal of podiums, partions at sub-registrar offices
- Ganesh Navaratri fete concludes in Dharmagiri
- YSRCP demands increase in PG medical seats; withdrawal of GO 85
- 47 DSPs transferred in State
- YSRCP demands State govt’s stance on Vizag Steel Plant
- Ganesh Visarjan 2024
- Tirupati ensures robust supply of skilled manpower for industrial growth: MP
Just In
Free treatment for poor under NLAR: Kotamreddy
In order to provide free medical facilities at the doorstep of the people, TDP is going to launch 'Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha’ on September 22 at Deverapalem village of Nellore Rural mandal, informed Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.
Nellore: In order to provide free medical facilities at the doorstep of the people, TDP is going to launch 'Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha’ on September 22 at Deverapalem village of Nellore Rural mandal, informed Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.
Addressing a press conference at TDP office here on Sunday, he noted that many poor people in the constituency are suffering with various diseases, while some others are dying at a very young age, as they couldn’t bear the expensive treatment. After seeing their plight, it was proposed to conduct medical tests to the victims and later they will be referred to corporate hospitals where treatment will be provided at free of cost.
Kotamreddy said that Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha will be continued in the constituency with the blessings of Industries Minister
Nara Lokesh. NLAR convener D Chakradhar Reddy, party constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.