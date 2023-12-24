Live
- Sustainable agriculture a key element in climate crisis mitigation
- APPSC releases notification for lecturer posts in Govt. Polytechnic Colleges
- College chairman assaults student in college
- BRS releases White Parer to counter Congress govt’s claims
- ‘Sari murders’ remain unsolved in UP’s Bareilly district
- Markets to remain range bound
- Mandhana scores 38 not out as India Women script historic first Test win over Australia
- Tesla recalls more than 120K vehicles over door safety issue
- Covid has increased risk of measles, brain disorder
- State BJP team all set for the general elections
Just In
Freshers’ Day celebrated at Polytechnic College
PVKK Institute of Technology Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy said that it’s a matter of pride that the college, opened in 2013, has become number one college not only in Rayalaseema but also in the State, in terms of admissions and examination results.
Anantapur: PVKK Institute of Technology Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy said that it’s a matter of pride that the college, opened in 2013, has become number one college not only in Rayalaseema but also in the State, in terms of admissions and examination results.
Polytechnic College second year students organised Freshers’ Day for the first-year students at Rudrampet on Saturday.
Uravakonda Government Polytechnic College Principal K Ashrif Ali and Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy wee the chief guests at the programme. Prizes were awarded to the best students and teachers were felicitated. Cultural programmes entertained the guests. In this program, Polytechnic College Principal Dr GYYS Vaibhav, college management representative K Srikanth Reddy, Dean of the Academy Dr V Santosh Kumar Reddy, B Tech College Principal B Ramesh Babu, Vice-Principal Raghavendra Prasad, faculty and students participated in the event.