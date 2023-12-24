Freshers’ Day celebrated at Polytechnic College

Anantapur: PVKK Institute of Technology Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy said that it’s a matter of pride that the college, opened in 2013, has become number one college not only in Rayalaseema but also in the State, in terms of admissions and examination results.

Polytechnic College second year students organised Freshers’ Day for the first-year students at Rudrampet on Saturday.

Uravakonda Government Polytechnic College Principal K Ashrif Ali and Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy wee the chief guests at the programme. Prizes were awarded to the best students and teachers were felicitated. Cultural programmes entertained the guests. In this program, Polytechnic College Principal Dr GYYS Vaibhav, college management representative K Srikanth Reddy, Dean of the Academy Dr V Santosh Kumar Reddy, B Tech College Principal B Ramesh Babu, Vice-Principal Raghavendra Prasad, faculty and students participated in the event.