Freshers’ party ‘ALOHA’ concludes at SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP concluded its Freshers’ party of the year, ALOHA-2023, with extravagance. The two-day freshers’ event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora on Friday (October 13), in the presence of Director of Student Affairs Anil Kumar Nigam, Assistant Director of Student Affairs Revathi Balakrishnan, visiting professor-Paari School of Business Prof Prabal K Sen and president and vice-president of the Student Council.

“The word ‘Aloha’ embodies compassion and kindness. We welcome you to your second home, SRM University-AP where we will nurture you to be holistic individuals throughout your academic journey,” stated Prof Arora in his inaugural address.

The Director of Student Affairs welcomed the freshers into the academic and social community of the university. “SRM University-AP is a place for creating friendships, exploring your potential and being the best version of yourself!” Nigam addressed the freshers.

ALOHA featured a Mr and Ms Freshers’ contest that witnessed a spectacular display of talent by the SRM University students. Dhruv Narayan Bajaj and Vaishnavi Kasturi were crowned as the Mr and Ms Fresher of 2023, respectively.

Various creative club activities and competitions from photography to dance and music, to anime quiz and cubing, and traditional games such as tug-of-war and Dahi Handi are some of the innumerable activities conducted as part of the freshers’ programme. The event concluded with an exclusive DJ party featuring Project 91, Prithvi Sai and international artist DJ Pozitiva.