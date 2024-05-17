Guntur: Officers told to make arrangements for counting of votes

Guntur: District collector and district election officer M Venugopal Reddy directed the returning officers to make arrangements for counting of votes to be held on June 4 at various buildings at ANU.

He along with the joint collector and Mangalagiri Assembly constituency returning officer G Rajakumari, GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Krithi Chekuri, Tenali sub-collector Prakhar Jain and other returning officers participated in a meeting at Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to set up tables, barricading, CCTV cameras and provide necessary facilities. On the day of counting, the officials should send information to the district election officer and state election commission. He directed the officials to conduct training classes on the counting of votes to the counting staff.