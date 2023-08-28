Frightened of being caught by ACB, corrupted employee flees

Manyam: An employee of the electricity department who harassed a farmer for bribe ran like a thief when the ACB officials came to arrest him. He left the car that he had bought in a field. He threw away the bribe money he had taken a few moments ago and ran away.



The incident took place on Sunday night in Makkuva of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the details of ACB officials, Farmer D Easwara Rao of Mulakkayavalasa village in the district approached AE Santarao for electricity connection to his farm. Santarao demanded a bribe of Rs 60, 000 for this. Easwara Rao, who paid Rs. 4,000 over the phone for the application, gave Santarao Rs 20,000 thousand as advance.

He decided that he would give the electricity connection only if the rest of the money was paid. With this Eshwara Rao approached the ACB officials. As per the instructions of the authorities, he called AE Santarao to his farm and handed over the remaining Rs.40,000.

According to the plan, ACB DSP Ramachandra Rao and CI T Srinivasa Rao reached the spot on a bike. Santha Rao, who was sitting in the car and counting the money, was shocked to see the ACB officials. Throwing out the money in his hand, he started the car and tried to escape.

The CI, who was chasing him on a bike, hit Srinivasa Rao and diverted the car into the field. When the car stopped in the field, he got down and patted his legs. ACB officials said that the SSI, who fell down after being hit by a car, sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital. The SE of the Electricity Department was informed over the phone that AE Santarao should surrender immediately.