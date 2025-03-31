From a homemaker to an entrepreneur

Tirupati: They say necessity is the mother of invention, and this adage rings true in the story of Pandellapalli Vijaya Lakshmi, a determined woman who turned financial adversity into an opportunity to bring about a meaningful social change. At 40, this mother of two adolescent daughters took a bold step into entrepreneurship, not just to support her family but to make menstrual hygiene products accessible to women from low-income backgrounds. Vijay Lakshmi and her husband, Pandellapalli Anand Krishna, relocated from Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, to Tirupati in pursuit of a better future for their daughters. Anand Krishna took up various jobs, from working as a contract laborer in laddu production at Tirumala temple to serving as a sales representative. However, financial stability remained elusive, making it difficult to provide their daughters with quality education.

Moved by her husband's daily struggles, Vijay Lakshmi resolved to take matters into her own hands. With financial assistance from a women's Self-Help Group (SHG), she launched a sanitary pad production unit in the upper portion of their house, stepping into the world of entrepreneurship with a purpose beyond profit.

Vijay Lakshmi’s decision to manufacture sanitary pads stemmed from two key observations. Firstly, she noticed a growing awareness about menstrual hygiene, with more women, even from economically weaker sections, switching from traditional methods like rags, leaves, and newspapers to sanitary pads. Menstrual health, she believed, was not just a women's issue but a human concern, and access to proper hygiene products should not be a privilege but a right.

Secondly, while more women were opting for sanitary pads, their high cost remained a challenge, especially for families with multiple women. This financial burden drove her to create an affordable alternative without compromising on quality.

With the unwavering support of her husband and daughters, Lakshmi Vishali (21) and Anurathna Bhargavi (20), who assist in production and marketing, Vijay Lakshmi has successfully positioned her brand "RAKSH" as a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to branded sanitary products. Her pads, produced using advanced gel technology, offer superior absorption, ensuring both comfort and hygiene while being 10-15% cheaper than mainstream brands.

Looking ahead, Vijay Lakshmi aspires to extend her initiative further, aiming to provide sanitary pads at a no-cost, no-loss basis to underprivileged women working in the unorganized sector and girls from impoverished families.

Recognising her efforts, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has been actively promoting RAKSH pads among SHG members. MEPMA’s City Mission Manager, Krishnaveni, has facilitated the inclusion of RAKSH pads on the official website, ensuring wider reach and accessibility.

Through her journey, Vijay Lakshmi has not only secured her family's future but has also become a beacon of change in the realm of menstrual hygiene. Her inspiring story underscores the power of resilience, social responsibility, and the transformative impact of women entrepreneurs in addressing crucial public health challenges.