Fulfil promises given to farmers, Cong demands

Kurnool: Stating that agriculture sector is the backbone to the country and farmers feed the entire country, Kurnool District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Babu Rao demanded both State and Central governments to fulfil the assurances given to farmers.

While addressing a press meet at the party office here on Sunday, Babu Rao stressed that it is the responsibility of State and Central governments to ensure welfare of farmers. Apart from agriculture, they government should pay special attention to education and medical sectors, which are also very important.

The Congress leader said farmers are getting ready for cultivation with the advent of rains. Recalling the government’s assurance to farmers, he asked the government to release Rs 20,000 each to farmers towards farming expenses. He also asked the government to increase seats in Kasturba Residential and Model schools besides creating infrastructure in them.

Former MLA M Sudhakar Babu, party leaders Undavalli Venkatanna, Ananta Rathnam Madiga, Syed Naveed, Lazarus and others were present.