Future belongs to Astrophysics in space sector, say ISRO scientists

Rajamahendravaram: The ISRO scientists, who attended the World Space Week celebrations, had a meeting with the students of Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions in Rajahmundry on Monday. The programme was held at SVPC function hall, Diwan Cheruvu area.

General Manager (LSSF), SDSC N Vijay Kumar, Technical Officer P Kiran Kumar, and Scientist P Leela Naga Srinivasa Rao attended and discussed scientific matters with the students.

The ISRO team expressed confidence that in near future, the world will give a big boost to Astrophysics. They explained the importance of Astrophysics and its benefits to the students. They explained that there are 47 ISRO sub-centres in the country and various parts of the satellite are made in different centres. After testing them at the respective centres, they are connected in Sriharikota. After being assembled into a satellite, they are tested comprehensively and then sent into space.

If interested organisations come forward to manufacture satellites, the ISRO will train them, provide advice and suggestions, and encourage, they said. Scientists combined their experiences and answered many questions asked by the students on space research and the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Earlier, the scientists visited the colorful picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO Chairman Somnath, and rocket models on the 150 square feet area on the premises of Sri Shirdi Sai Junior College. They appreciated the initiative of Sri Shirdi Sai institutions for imparting scientific knowledge to the students. Chairman of the Educational Institutions Thambabattula Sridhar said that such innovative programmes are being organized to increase the interest of students in other courses apart from regular courses. Director Sri Vidya and faculty members participated.