Future belongs to innovative thinkers, says CM Naidu

Kuppam: ChiefMinister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that real development is possible only when students think innovatively, and added that those with new ideas will have better opportunities in the future. He said the State Government is taking all necessary steps to support innovative thinkers and urged the youth to make full use of these opportunities.

The Chief Minister arrived in Kuppam constituency on Friday as part of his three-day tour. On the first day of his visit, he inaugurated the Agastya Vidyachal Academy Teacher Training Centre at Gudipalli mandal. The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore over an area of 11,000 square feet. The academy aims to train about 5,000 teachers and school leaders every year.

Agastya Vidyachal Academy is nationally known for its modern and scientific training methods.

The new training centre has advanced facilities such as DIETs, Block Resource Centres and two-way broadcast studios for live interaction. The Chief Minister inspected the training centre and enquired about the facilities and training methods. He also laid the foundation stone for a Learners’ Accommodation Facility Centre within the academy premises. The facility will be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. At present, accommodation is available for 240 learners, and plans are in place to expand it further. In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Oberoi Visitors Centre, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Academy representatives explained that the visitors centre is being designed to offer a rich multimedia experience. The Chief Minister interacted with teachers undergoing training and observed the kit-based teaching methods being used.

Teachers explained that the training focuses on making learning easier and more engaging for children.

Later, he met students at the academy auditorium and watched a video presentation on the academy’s programmes and its science and technology training initiatives, sitting among the students.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said he has known the academy’s chairman, Ramji Raghavan, for the past 25 years and praised him for running the institution efficiently.

He said the academy has earned a strong reputation across India and is located in a clean and peaceful environment.

“The methods followed here reflect Andhra Pradesh’s future policies. We must adapt to global changes. Earlier, I promoted IT, and today I am asking everyone to think about Artificial Intelligence,” he said. He also spoke about reforms in the power sector, water security through the Handri-Neeva project, and said he views Kuppam as a laboratory for introducing new technologies.

Naidu suggested launching a pilot project in Kuppam on water conservation and efficient water use, and urged Agastya Academy representatives to come up with innovative ideas in this area.

Meanwhile the CM performed Jala Harati to Krishna waters which reached Gudupalli through Handri-Neeva canal.