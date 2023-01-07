G-20 working group meets in Vizag on March 28 & 29

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration Y Srilakshmi said that G-20 countries working group meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29.

Reviewing the arrangements for G-20 meeting along with Special Chief Secretary (Tourism & Culture) Rajat Bhargava and other officials at the secretariat on Friday, Srilakshmi said that Andhra Pradesh will host the G-20 summit. She said that about 300 delegates from G-20 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, England, America and 19 countries of European Union will take part in the 20 summit.

She said the State government has been making efforts to showcase Visakhapatnam to get recognition at international level by exhibiting the administrative reforms taken up by the AP Government. Besides, Visakhapatnam will be beautified. Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said efforts will be made to showcase the tourism sector surrounding Visakhapatnam city. He said the G-20 summit will provide an opportunity to promote our cultural and tourism sectors at international level.

Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T Vijay Kumar Reddy said special media lounge will be set up to cover the international event at Visakhapatnam. He said that the global event will provide an opportunity to promote Visakhapatnam city at international level.