Gadde Veeranki appointed TDP NTR and Krishna dist chiefs

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Gadde Anuradha, wife of Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, as the TDP president of NTR district. This historic appointment makes her the first woman to head a TDP district unit in the region formerly known as Krishna district. Simultaneously, the party named AP Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy as the TDP president for Krishna district, strengthening its leadership in both crucial districts.

Gadde Anuradha’s elevation has been widely hailed by party leaders and cadre as a progressive step for women’s empowerment in politics. Anuradha began her political journey as a ZPTC member from Unguturu mandal, later serving as Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson from 2014 to 2019. She earned acclaim for her administrative skills, developmental initiatives, and dedication to public service, and has remained active in party affairs since her tenure.

To further strengthen the party, Chennuboyina Chitti Babu was appointed General Secretary for the NTR district unit. Chitti Babu currently serves as Kondapalli Municipal Chairman.

Meanwhile, Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, recognised for his strong organisational skills and longstanding loyalty to the party, will helm the Krishna district unit. He previously served as Mandal Parishad President for Thotlavalluru from 2001 to 2006. The party also appointed Gopu Satyanarayana as Krishna district general secretary who currently leads the TDP-affiliated Rythu wing.