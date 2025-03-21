Gadderalla Maremmavva temple festival concludes on a grand note

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): grand annual festival of Gadderalla Maremmavva Temple concluded in a spectacular manner on Thursday, drawing thousands of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The temple authorities, under the supervision of Endowments Officer Veeraiah, ensured all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

Located in Gadderalla village of Palledoddi Panchayat, in Kurnool district’s Devanakonda mandal, the temple is a revered pilgrimage site. The festival is renowned for its unique rituals, mass animal offerings, and Bonalu procession.

Major highlight of the festival is Palledoddi Bonalu procession, where 295 women from the village carry decorated Bonalu pots on their heads and proceed toward the temple amidst drum beats.

Palledoddi holds special significance as it is believed to be the birthplace of Maremmavva. Every household in the village contributes a Bonalu pot and a goat as an offering to the goddess.

Before Bonalu procession reaches Gadderalla, an important ritual is conducted at the residence of Ediga Rajasekhar Goud, where sacred Ghattams (ritual kalashas) are taken out in a grand procession, marking the beginning of the main festival.

The festival will be observed for three days, from March 18 to 20, featuring a series of traditional and spiritual events.

On March 18, the festival began with a grand procession of goddess’s idols, a symbolic wedding ceremony, and the adornment of the deity with ancient ornaments. A special village-wide celebration is held at midnight, led by 12 dedicated ritual performers.

On March 19, sacrificial ritual takes place at dawn, followed by Palledoddi Bonalu procession in the evening. On March 20, the festival concludes with Maha Mangala Harathi and final rituals.

Endowments department made extensive arrangements including drinking water, sanitation, barricades, medical assistance, temporary shelters etc for the lakhs of devotees that visited the temple during the festival.