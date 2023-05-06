  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gaiety marks Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala

Gaiety marks Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala
x

Malayappa atop Garuda Vahanam in a procession held on the occasion of Pournami, the full moon day, blessing the devotees, in Tirumala on Friday

Highlights

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala : The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday.

Sri Malayappa in all His divine splendour blessed devotees all along the four mada streets on the mighty Garuda Vahanam. Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamis of Tirumala, DyEO Lokanatham, VGO Bali Reddy, Parupattedar Uma Maheswara Reddy, temple staff and devotees participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X