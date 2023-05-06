Gaiety marks Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala

Tirumala : The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday.

Sri Malayappa in all His divine splendour blessed devotees all along the four mada streets on the mighty Garuda Vahanam. Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamis of Tirumala, DyEO Lokanatham, VGO Bali Reddy, Parupattedar Uma Maheswara Reddy, temple staff and devotees participated.