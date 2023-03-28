Gaiety, religious fervour mark Rathotsavam

Tirupati: Gaiety and religious fervour marked the Rathotsavam on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Monday.

On the eighth day, Sri Kodandarama along with Goddess Sita and Lakshmana atop the massive wooden chariot blessed His devotees who converged all along the Mada streets of the temple city surrounding the temple to witness the Rathotsavam.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present. Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva was held. The deity in the form of Kalki Avatar mounted on the horse taken in a procession on the Mada streets enthralling devotees. This is the last Vahana Seva during this Brahmotsavams which will conclude with Chakrasnanam