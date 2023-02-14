  • Menu
Gajuwaka Muslims send aid to quake-hit countries

Gajuwaka All Muslim Federation members flagging off the relief material vehicles in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Gajuwaka All Muslim Federation members flagging off the relief material vehicles in Visakhapatnam on Monday

The Muslims of Gajuwaka area in Visakhapatnam extended their help for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria

Visakhapatnam: The Muslims of Gajuwaka area in Visakhapatnam extended their help for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Inspired by the support provided by the Central government, members of Gajuwaka All Muslim Federation sent Rs1.8 lakh and two tonne of relief material to the Union government to help the earthquake victims.

Federation president Shahid flagged off the vehicles that left Gajuwaka with relief material from Azimabad here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the public to come forward to contribute their part to the earthquake victims. Hayaz Ali, Naseer, Zafar, Farooq and Rabbani participated in the programme.

