Gajuwaka to influence TDP MP candidate’s fate

Visakhapatnam: After a prolonged struggle, YSRCP has finally filled the MP berth by roping in a candidate from the neighbouring district.

Even as the TDP has no such challenge initially, there is a scope for changes in zeroing in on the MP candidate due to its alliance with the Jana Sena Party.

In the last elections, GITAM president and TDP leader M Sribharat contested as an MP candidate from the TDP. Even in the ensuing elections, Sribharat is looking forward to contest as an MP and is working towards the same. Apparently, he is interacting with various sections of people and getting closer to the voters.

In 2019, the fight was among three candidates from major parties, including M Sribharat from TDP, V V Lakhmi Narayana from Jana Sena Party and M V V Satyanarayana from YSRCP. Along with them, Daggubati Purandeswari from BJP, Pedada Ramani Kumari from Congress had contested but they could not attract the attention of the voters much.

In the meantime, most of the TDP's votes were split as Lakshmi Narayana contested as MP from the JSP. As a result, Sribharat lost, while Lakshmi Narayana garnered close to 2.89 lakh votes. As there were many candidates from parties who vied for the MP seat, M V V Satyanarayana could scrape through the battle with a majority of 4,414 votes. Sribharat secured the second spot in 2019 polls.

However, this time, it is going to be a different story. Following the alliance with the JSP, Jana Sena leaders mention that there is a higher possibility for the allocation of Gajuwaka seat to the party.

In case this becomes a reality, there is a large scope for the TDP to change its MP candidate. TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao is all set to contest from Gajuwaka which is considered his ‘adda’.

He gained a grip over the segment as he served as an MLA. Even in the last elections, he gave a tough fight against YSRCP leader Tippala Nagireddy and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan and stood in the second position. However, Nagireddy won with a majority of 14,520 votes.

While TDP and JSP decided to part ways in 2019 polls, this time, they have allied with each other to wage a poll battle as an army. Keeping this in view, JSP leaders express confidence that there is a chance for the allotment of Gajuwaka segment for the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena. Hoping the same, JSP Gajuwaka in-charge and PAC member Kona Tatarao, is gearing up for the battle and carrying out programmes in the constituency.

On the other hand, TDP pins hope that the MP seat is going to be allotted to it. In case if this does not work out, the party throws enough hints that Palla Srinivasa Rao might be contesting as MP. Even in earlier elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried his best to encourage Palla Srinivasa Rao to contest as an MP. However, he did not give a green signal to it, hence contested as an MLA.

Belonging to Yadava community is a biggest advantage for Palla Srinivasa Rao as in a majority of segments the community dominates. Earlier, he also had an experience of contesting as an MP in 2009 from Praja Rajyam Party.

However, clarity on this is likely to come once the allied parties announce the candidates’ list which is expected to happen shortly.