Gandhi still relevant in modern times: Justice PS Narayana

Vijayawada (NTR District): Former judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court and presently member of Mahadayi Water Tribunal Justice P Sankar Narayana said that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are still relevant in modern times. He addressed a meeting held in connection with the 75th Martyr's Day on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Siddhartha Auditorium organised by Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi here on Monday.

Sankar Narayana said Gandhian thoughts are still influencing the young generation across the world. He recalled that Gandhi emphasised on skill development which is still relevant and so is the universal brotherhood.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu P Rammohan Rao recalled that Mahatma Gandhi wrote in his journal that he had received tremendous response from the women of coastal districts of Andhra region with donations of gold pouring in from them. The former Governor also recalled that quotation of Albert Einstein about Gandhiji. He said that Gandhi proposed trusteeship of the capitalists which is now implemented in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility. The Indian National Congress sought only sops from the British till 1920 before the arrival of Gandhi from South Africa. However, Gandhi demanded freedom, he said. "Everyone should buy Khadi dress material worth Rs 5,000 every year to promote employment in rural areas of the country, which is still an emerging economy," he said.

AP Writers Association secretary GV Purnachand said that Gandhi would remain relevant as long as simple living and high thinking are in vogue in the society. "Gandhi emphatically stated that his life was his message," he recalled.

AP Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (APGSN) chairman Dr Gandhi PC Kaza, APGSN general secretary G Rashmi, AP Libraries Association President Ravi Sarada and others also spoke.

Later, prizes were distributed to the children of various schools who participated in the singing, quiz and other competitions.