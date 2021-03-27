Gandhiji being admired for non-violent fight for freedom: Speakers

Ongole: The speakers at the two-day national seminar on 'Nostalgia of Nonviolent Non-cooperation Movement in Madras Presidency' held at the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG campus on Thursday and Friday, opined that Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom with nonviolence and Satyagraha as the weapons and that is why many countries respect him and follow his footsteps even now.

On the first day of the seminar held to commemorate 100 years of the Non-Cooperation movement started by Mahatma Gandhi, the retired professor at the University of Hyderabad, Atlury Murali delivered a keynote address. He said that to boost the morale, develop the confidence and unity among the people in fighting against the British, Mahatma Gandhi constructively conducted few programmes as part of the Non-Cooperation movement. He said that Gandhi developed the Indians as a force with great unity by practising Dalit empowerment, promoting cotton handlooms, advocating for locally made clothes, national education system, banishing untouchability and banning alcohol.

Baddela Ramachandra Reddy, HoD of History at KMGIPSR, Puducherry explained various stages of the Non-Cooperation movement in the Madras Presidency. He paid tributes to lakhs of people who deserted their jobs and professions, just to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and sacrifice themselves in the freedom movement.

OngoleMayor Gangada Sujatha discussed how Bala Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajapathi Roy and others built the consciousness about freedom in the local people before Mahatma Gandhi took the leadership of the movement. She said that Gandhi was successful in proving that one can win over others with nonviolence and Satyagraha and brought Independence to the country. She said that it is the duty of the people to remember the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters.

The seminar director Dr D Venkateswara Reddy presided over the seminar and stated that they are organising the seminar just to encourage the youth towards national integrity as the education system is neglecting the social sciences now.

On the second day, Acharya Nagarjuna University Rector P Varaprasada Murthy opined that the principles practised and preached by Gandhi are inspiring many people and they are like guarding angels for the Indian pride. A retired professor at the Department of History in Osmania University, M Venkateswara Rao emphasised how visits by Gandhi inspired the Non-Cooperation movement at Chirala Perala, Pedanandipadu, Macharla and other places in the State. Dr G Somasekhara presided over the seminar as the executive council member of Yogi Vemana University Prof G Sambasiva Reddy, executive council member of Kakatiya University Vallapalli Manohar, special officer of ANU PG Campus Dr Banana Krishna, Ramachandra Reddy and others also spoke.