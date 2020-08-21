Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations confine to homes this year

Visakhapatnam: This year, people of the city are encouraged to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their homes to prevent the gathering and spread of coronavirus pandemic further.

Pandal organisers are the most disappointed lot as the state government has issued a GO to this effect and appealed to the devotees to perform the pooja at homes instead of public places.

In marketplaces, those procuring items for the celebrations are asked to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and be armed with face masks.

Temples will be opened and worship is permitted as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government.

Unlike previous years, the pandal organisers need not vie with one another to erect the tallest elephant-headed lord in public places.

"It is seriously disappointing to refrain ourselves from grand celebrations that normally continued for a week to 10 days. However, we did not initiate any arrangement so far for Ganesh Chaturthi this year as we were waiting for the SOP. Now it is going to be a simple celebration," says V Ramesh, one of the pandal organisers at Gopalapatnam.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not the only festival wherein the denizens are asked to follow new norms.

"The pandemic has certainly changed the way we celebrate festivals. There is no pomp or grandeur attached to any of the festivals this year and most of them are a lonely affair," rues G Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Gajuwaka.

If Ganesh festivities would last for a week to 10 days and in some cases 21 days, immersion of the idol is another festival altogether which would draw scores of people, giving a tough time for the police to control the crowd.

However, this year, the police heave a sigh of relief as the SOP has been simplified for the festival and celebrations are confined to homes.