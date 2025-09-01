Ganesh immersion continues near Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols continued for the fifth day in Krishna River downstream of Prakasam barrage on Sunday. The water resources department, VMC, Fire and Police are working in coordination for the smooth immersion of idols. Several hundred idols were brought to the Krishna River on tractors, trucks, autos and other vehicles in the afternoon. Interestingly, Ganesh idols from Tadepalli and other places of Guntur district are also brought to Prakasam barrage for immersion. Three huge cranes were arranged for the immersion downstream of Prakasam barrage. Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu monitored the immersion from the police control room.

The police are using drones and the CC cameras for surveillance near the Prakasam barrage and on the other main roads. The city police are on alert and closely monitoring the Ganesh idol processions and taking measures to prevent any untoward incident. Traffic ADCP AVL Prasanna Kumar, Special Branch ACP Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other officials are monitoring the immersion and giving suggestions to the staff. On the other hand, idol processions started in the afternoon and continued till night in various parts of the city.