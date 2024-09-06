Live
Ganesh Utsav Committee to install Srishti Ganapati
The committee receives support from municipal officials and other dignitaries
Rajamahendravaram: For the past 15 years, the Rajamahendravaram Ganesh Utsav Committee has been organising the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Pushkar Ghat.
This year, they are planning to install and perform puja for the Srishti Ganapati idol, according to committee representatives Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi and Challa Sankara Rao.
Speaking to media, the committee members said that they have received support from municipal officials and other dignitaries.
They highlighted that the committee is known for setting up the idol in innovative ways every year. Notably, they achieved a Guinness World Record with the installation of a giant Laddu Ganapati idol.
The Srishti Ganapati idol will be installed and pujas will begin at 9:54 am on Saturday. Vijayalakshmi explained that the idol reflects the Ganesh incarnation described in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana and combines elements from Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Shakta traditions, along with Subrahmanya Swamy.
Challa Shankar Rao said that arrangements are being made to distribute prasadam daily from the Sri Dharmasasta Spiritual Centre.
Committee members Vakkacharla Krishna, Adapa Anil, Srikanya Bhanu, Isukapalli Srinivas, Durvasa Satyanarayana, Vakkapati Murali, Barla Sitaratnam, and Nidikatla Babji were present.