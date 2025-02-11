Ganja trade flourishes despite check-posts

Rajamahendravaram: The state government has tightened laws to curb the spread of ganja, launching a large-scale operation to eradicate illegal transportation, particularly in the East and West Godavari districts and the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The crackdown comes in response to reports indicating that most of the seized ganja originates from the erstwhile East Godavari district. Official data confirms that large-scale cultivation of ganja is concentrated in the Eastern Agency region, now part of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Additionally, ganja smuggled from Odisha’s agency areas is transported through this district to the plains.

The primary offenders in these cases are mostly tribal residents of Alluri district and people from East Godavari. Currently, approximately 400 individuals involved in ganja-related cases are imprisoned in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Previously, the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was not effectively enforced, but the new coalition government has now initiated full-scale implementation of this law. Under the NDPS Act, individuals arrested in ganja-related offenses could face up to 20 years of imprisonment. In a recent ruling, a court sentenced two individuals to 20 years in jail for transporting 20 kilograms ganja.

Furthermore, authorities have seized assets worth Rs 2 crore from a ganja smuggler amassed through illicit trade. Legal experts warn that those facing multiple offenses under this law could face even harsher penalties.

Possession, transportation, and trade of ganja are serious crimes under the NDPS Act, with stringent restrictions on bail. Unlike other criminal cases where the prosecution must prove guilt, the burden of proof in NDPS cases rests on the accused to establish their innocence. Once convicted, offenders are registered in the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAN), maintained by the Union Home Ministry. Those listed in this database are even denied passport issuance.

To intensify the fight against narcotics, the government has established an Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) under the leadership of IG-rank officer Ravi Krishna, who previously served in the Intelligence Bureau. The ANTF is actively gathering intelligence on drug storage, smuggling, sales, and usage. A toll-free helpline has also been launched, with cash rewards for those providing credible information. Repeat offenders, especially those convicted in two or more cases, could face up to 30 years in prison or even the death penalty, according to Rajamahendravaram-based advocate K Hanumantha Rao.

In the past year, East Godavari district recorded 65 ganja-related cases, leading to the arrest of 195 individuals and the seizure of 3,000 kilograms ganja. So far this year, four cases have been registered, with 40 kilogram ganja seized and cases filed against 22 individuals, 21 of whom have been arrested.

The transportation of ganja from the Dandakaranya forests to urban centres like Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada has exposed lapses in police and forest department monitoring. It is alarming that ganja is able to bypass nearly 15 forest check posts, several police stations, and roadblocks to reach urban areas. In a shocking incident, a sub-inspector and a constable were previously arrested in Chinturu for allegedly facilitating ganja trafficking.

Despite the crackdown, some innocent and underprivileged individuals have been caught in the legal crossfire. While major smugglers continue to thrive in political, social, and business spheres, impoverished tribals are being lured into the trade. Many of them lease their land to organised networks under the pretence of legitimate farming, only to be exploited for ganja cultivation. Civil rights organisations are now urging the government to take action against the real masterminds behind the illegal trade and ensure that the crackdown does not disproportionately harm marginalised communities.