Ganja trafficking racket busted, five held, 6 Kg of contraband seized

Sirivella: Sirivella Police, acting on the directions of Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran and Additional Superintendent of Police Yugander Babu, have busted an inter-district ganja trafficking network and arrested five persons, seizing 6 kilograms of ganja. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police K Pramod and Sirivella Circle Inspector D Ramu, following intensified surveillance on illegal ganja transportation in the area.

Addressing the media, DSP K Pramod stated that based on credible information received by E Jayappa, Sub-Inspector of Police and In-charge of Sirivella Police Station, a raid was planned near Kashireddinayana Ashram at Boyilakuntla village.

The information indicated that Jinkala Maddileti (A1), a resident of Boyilakuntla, was to receive ganja from Koduru Srinivasu (A2) of East Godavari district for illegal transportation.

Accordingly, on Friday, at around 4.00 pm, the police team reached the location and found five persons packing ganja for transport. All the accused were apprehended, and upon search, 6 kilograms of ganja were seized. The arrests were formally made at around 6.30 pm on the same day, and the contraband was taken into police custody. Further investigation revealed that A1 Jinkala Maddileti is a habitual offender with four NDPS cases registered against him in Avanigadda Police Station (Krishna district), Delhi, Mahanandi Police Station, and Nandyal Taluk UPS.

A rowdy sheet and suspect sheet have also been opened against him.