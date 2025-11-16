Gannavaram airport’s glory enhanced,says Yarlagadda

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao said that Gannavaram International Airport has regained its past glory due to the proactive efforts of the present coalition government. He said that with the coalition government assuming power, efforts were made by Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu to restore the suspended Gannavaram - Singapore service after six years. He officially launched the Gannavaram–Singapore flight service on Saturday, marking the resumption of international connectivity for the region. To celebrate the resumption of the service, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, during which the MLA presented the boarding pass to the first passenger.

Before this, he welcomed travelers arriving at Gannavaram from Singapore on the inaugural flight. Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Rao He recalled that during the 2014–19 TDP government, Gannavaram Airport achieved international status and recorded the highest average passenger traffic in the country, with 30 daily flights. However, he alleged that negligence by the previous YSRCP government led to a steep decline in services and passenger numbers. Currently, 45 flights operate daily, carrying nearly 4,000 passengers, he added. Yarlagadda noted that people from the erstwhile East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts frequently travel abroad, making Gannavaram an ideal hub for international connectivity.

Expansion works for the new international terminal are progressing swiftly and are expected to be completed within the next seven months.

Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy and others participated.