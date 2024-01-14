Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt.

Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes to the people of the state. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of the Bhogi Sankranti and Kanuma festivals for the Telugu people and the state.





He mentioned that the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena will form a good government and bring an end to the current administration's problems. The speaker criticizes the current government for not fulfilling promises and failing to make progress on important projects. He expressed confidence in Chandrababu Naidu becoming the Chief Minister again and implementing welfare schemes.





Ganta also mentioned the sinking boat of the YCP party and the migration of party members due to grievances with Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership. They wish everyone a happy festival and hope for a new era in the future.

