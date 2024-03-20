Ganta Srinivasa Rao welcomes appointment of Polamarshetty Srinivasa Rao as general secretary

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam praised the appointment of Polamarshetty Srinivasa Rao as general secretary of the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party. The ex-ministers, including Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, expressed their gratitude to him for appointing Rao to the position. They also thanked Mr. Vijay Babu, in-charge of the Visakhapatnam constituency, for his encouragement.

During a recent event, the former ministers emphasized the importance of working together to support the development of the party and push it forward. They encouraged party members to work hard to ensure that Chandrababu Naidu becomes the Chief Minister in the upcoming elections.

Several prominent figures attended the event, including MLC Sri Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, State Telugu Youth Secretary Kutta Karthik, and Visakha Parliamentary Party Spokesperson Sanapala Varaprasad. Local ward presidents and activists, such as Boddeti Mohan and Gorle Apparao, also participated in the program.