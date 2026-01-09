Garuda scheme for poor Brahmins soon: Savitha

Vijayawada: BC, economically weaker sections welfare minister S Savitha on Thursday announced that the government will soon launch the Garuda scheme aimed at providing relief to poor Brahmin families. She said preparatory work for the implementation of the scheme has already begun.

The minister made the announcement after meeting Brahmin Corporation chairman K Buchchi Ram Prasad at the state Secretariat. During the meeting, they discussed the guidelines and operational modalities of the Garuda scheme. Savitha said the scheme would provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the families of poor Brahmins in the event of the death of a family member, offering much-needed support during times of distress.

Reiterating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to Brahmin welfare, Savitha recalled that the Brahmin Corporation was established in 2014 with the objective of eradicating poverty among the community.