  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Garuda Vahana Seva to be held twice in July

Garuda Vahana Seva to be held twice in July
x
Highlights

In view of Guru Pournami and Garuda Panchami, Garuda Vahana Seva will be observed twice during the month of July at Tirumala.

Tirumala: In view of Guru Pournami and Garuda Panchami, Garuda Vahana Seva will be observed twice during the month of July at Tirumala.

On July 10, in connection with the auspicious Guru Pournami, and on July 29 following Garuda Panchami, Sri Malayappa Swamy will bless His devotees on the mighty Garuda Vahanam, parading along the four Mada streets between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick