Garuda Vahana Seva to be held twice in July

Tirumala: In view of Guru Pournami and Garuda Panchami, Garuda Vahana Seva will be observed twice during the month of July at Tirumala.

On July 10, in connection with the auspicious Guru Pournami, and on July 29 following Garuda Panchami, Sri Malayappa Swamy will bless His devotees on the mighty Garuda Vahanam, parading along the four Mada streets between 7 pm and 9 pm.