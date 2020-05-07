Gas leakage at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam left many unconscious and claimed few lives

Visakhapatnam: Chemical gas leak emanated from L.G. Polymers at Venkatapuram near Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday. Those residing within 2-km of radius evacuated from the locality through a fleet of ambulances. Some who lost their conscious were shifted to King George Hospital and other hospitals in and around Gopalapatnam.

According to sources, close to 2,500 people in the neighbourhood were affected due to the gas leak and three have reportedly died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

It is learnt, though the police, fire extinguishers and MLA Ganababu visited the spot, many have already lost their conscious due to the gas leak in the area. However, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The incident has reminded the public of the Bhopal tragedy. Emergency orders were issued by the Collector of Visakhapatnam while the officials and the district administration have begun rescue operations as the situation is dangerous.