Gates Foundation, AP to tap AI for welfare deliverables

New Delhi: Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday to review the ongoing collaboration between the Indian government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector. Bill Gates also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to enhance service delivery in healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted India’s progress in maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation, attributing part of this success to the Gates Foundation’s support. “We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all citizens,” he stated.

Following his meeting with Gates, Naidu expressed optimism about the Foundation’s role in achieving the state’s long-term development vision, Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047. “We believe this partnership will be instrumental in empowering our people and realising this goal,” Naidu posted on X.

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday, where the Budget Session is currently underway. Earlier, on Monday, he met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to discuss food security, rural development, and the application of AI and machine learning in agriculture. “The Gates Foundation has been actively working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are exploring new areas of cooperation,” Chauhan said in a statement.