Gates of Srisailam reservoir to be released to Nagarjunasagar tomorrow

The Srisailam reservoir, located in Nandyala district, has reached its full capacity due to heavy floodwaters flowing in from upper catchment areas. In response, the Irrigation Department has announced plans to lift the radial crest gates of the reservoir tomorrow in order to release water to the lower Nagarjunasagar.

Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Srisailam MLA Buddha Rajasekhar Reddy, along with other officials, are set to manage the release of approximately 5 to 6 radial gates. Currently, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of 436,433 cusecs from Jurala and Sunkes, while the water level stands at 876.70 feet—just shy of the maximum level of 885 feet.

The full storage capacity of the reservoir is 215 TMC, with current storage at approximately 171.86 TMC. Meanwhile, water is being utilized for power generation, with about 62,857 cusecs allocated to operational hydroelectric power stations.

With projections indicating that the reservoir will reach full capacity by tonight, preparations are underway for a special pooja honoring Gangamma at the reservoir site tomorrow morning. Following the religious ceremony, officials will lift the radial crest gates to facilitate the release of water downstream to Nagarjunasagar.