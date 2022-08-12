Gear up all depts for Ganesh idols immersion: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhuma Karunakar Reddy sought the support and coordination of all the government departments for the successful conduct of Ganesh idols immersion which falls on August 31.

A coordination meeting with all the government departments was held at the municipal office on Thursday for smooth conduct of idols immersion after the Vinayaka Chaviti festival. Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotsav Committee (TVVMC) convener Samanchi Srinivas urged the authorities to complete Srinivasa Sethu works for facilitating hassle-free idols processions, providing illumination, filling of water in the pond at the Sagar for immersion of idols, providing sanitary and health staff along with an ambulance, tight security by the police all along the routes that procession pass through till the Sagar, deployment of 25 expert swimmers and diverting buses through Ramanuja Circle to facilitate procession. He wanted the MCT to announce a dry day for liquor sales in the city on November 4 (fifth day) which helps in avoiding clashes.

It may be noted here that the TVVMC decided to take out the idol immersion on fifth day of Vinayaka Chavithi i.e. (November 5, Sunday) as the third day falls on Tuesday which is not considered auspicious for immersion as per custom.

Commissioner Anupama Anjali assured that the elevated corridor works of Srinivasa Sethu flyover will be completed by August-end at Ramanuja Circle and at Lakshmipuram Circle. She also said that announcing a dry day for liquor sale on immersion day will be decided after discussing with the Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy hailed the efforts of TVVMC for hassle-free procession of idols and also for cooperation of various government departments. He said all the required arrangements will be made for smooth conduct of idol immersion on the fifth day of Vinayaka Chavithi. He also asked the all heads of departments to gear up for successful conduct of idols immersion.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, TVVMC members and various government department officials were present.