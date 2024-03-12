Gear up for smooth conduct of elections: SP

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District SP P Jagadeesh held a review meeting with the district police officers as part of preparations for the upcoming general elections on Monday.



The review meeting was held with Additional SPs, Zonal DSPs, Inspectors and Station House officers of the district at the conference hall of the District Police Office.

The advance security arrangements to be undertaken in the wake of the general elections were discussed. The review meeting was held to finalise the plan of action regarding the things to be done and not to be done as per the rules and regulations of the Election Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP explained about the precautions to be taken at problematic polling stations. Mentioning some of the cases registered in the last election, he explained about the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of ensuing polls. He suggested conducting a flag march with the Central forces every day.

Trouble mongers and rowdy-sheeters under the jurisdiction of various police stations should be bound over. The services of NSS and NCC students should be used for election duties. He instructed the officers to organise programmes to create awareness among the people about the elections.

Additional SP (Law and Order) P Anil Kumar, DSP (SB) D Prabhakar and others participated in the meeting.