GEM workshop empowers girls to become future change-makers

Visakhapatnam: A two-day Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) winter workshop commenced at Bal Bharti Public School on Friday. Inaugurated by head of project, NTPC Simhadri Ayaskanta Jena, the workshop, a flagship corporation social responsibility initiative of the NTPC Simhadri, is designed to promote leadership, confidence level and holistic development among young girls, empowering them to become future change-makers. Speaking on the occasion, Ayaskanta Jena encouraged the participants to recognise their potential and cultivate leadership qualities to stride forward.

The workshop saw enthusiastic participation from 118 girls studying in 18 neighbouring government schools. The event reflected the company’s strong commitment to community-focused outreach and girl empowerment.

As part of the workshop, an engaging and interactive session led by a personality development specialist was organised. It focused on building self-confidence, self-esteem, resilience and effective communication skills among the girls. Through structured activities and discussions, the sessions at the workshop aim to lay a strong foundation for personal growth and leadership development for the participants.

Through initiatives such as the GEM winter workshop, the company continues to contribute significantly towards inclusive growth and empowerment of girls through skill-building interventions.