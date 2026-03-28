Gen Z post office inaugurated at NSU

Tirupati: A ‘Gen Z Post Office’ was inaugurated at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati on Friday, introducing modernised traditional postal services to students and the public. NSU Dean Rajinikanth Shukla and Dr Krishneswar Jha participated in the inaugural ceremony.

The post office has been established with the aim of attracting younger users, particularly students in the university area, by blending technology with conventional postal services.

The facility offers digital payment options, free Wi-Fi connectivity and interactive spaces while continuing to provide essential services such as Speed Post, savings accounts and postal insurance.

Students and visitors at the university appreciated the modern design and user-friendly features of the centre.

Tirupati Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Major Syeda Tanweer said the initiative seeks to make post offices more customer-friendly and relevant in the present digital era. She added that the concept represents a step towards transforming post offices into multi-service centres catering to communication, banking and e-commerce needs of the younger generation. Deputy Superintendent JN Vasantha, Assistant Superintendent G Nagaraju, Postmaster G Anuradha and others were present on the occasion.