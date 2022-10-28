Genco protection committee members put under house arrest

Nellore: Police confined all Left party leaders and Genco protection committee members to their residences since morning in connection with the visit of Chief Minister to Nelaturu on Thursday. The police also shifted some of them to the police station as part of preventive measures. It may be recalled that Genco Protection Committee members, who were staging protests for the last eight months, announced that they would stage protests on Thursday expressing displeasure over the government's move to privatise the Genco plant.

Genco Protection Committee convener M Mohan Rao, CPI district secretary D Ankaiah, IFTU district president CS Sagar, CITU district president TVV Prasad, AITUC district president V Ramaraju, CITU district secretary G Srinivasulu and others were shifted to the police station when they staged a protest with placards displaying 'CM Go Back.' The police shifted the activists, who staged a protest at Muthukuru Gate junction for the arrest of leaders shifted to the police station. Genco Protection Committee convener M Mohan Rao, addressing the media, said that Chief Minister came to Nellore only to hand over the unit to the Adani group and hence they are opposing his visit. He said the district population was demanding the state government to continue the unit in the public sector only. Many leaders from Muthukuru, Nellore rural and other places were house arrested since Wednesday midnight, he added.