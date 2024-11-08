  • Menu
GGH development committee meeting held

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressing the GGH Development Committee meeting in Guntur on Thursday
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that they will develop the Guntur Government General Hospital with the cooperation of the donors.

He addressed the GGH Development Committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the primary health centre’s development. The GGH superintendent Dr Raman Yasasvi is introducing ‘Saaho’.

He said the victory of Trump as America president is useful for the development of India. The meeting decided to remove encroachments on ESI Hospital land at the Bongaralabeedu of Guntur city and set up fencing.

He said in order to construct the service block at the GGH, at least Rs 6 crore is required. Industrialist Tulasi Ramachndra Prabhu came forward to donate Rs 5 crore, he said and added that they will bring another one crore from another source.

MLA Naseer Ahmed said they will take steps to develop GGH to render better medical services to the patients visiting the hospital and set up a complaint box in the hospital premises.

