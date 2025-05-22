GGH doctors, staff told to deliver best services

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has urged the Government General Hospital doctors and staff to work with coordination and team spirit to deliver quality medical services to the patients. He said many poor people come to the hospital with a hope of getting good treatment and medical services.

Lakshmisha, the chairman of the Hospital Development Society (HDS), presided over the meeting held at the hospital on Wednesday. The society discussed various subjects and gave approval to the proposals made by the members. The society has allocated Rs 5.17 lakh to pulmonology department, Rs 4.50 lakh to gynaecology, Rs 10.90 lakh for microbiology, Rs 10.90 lakh to ENT, Rs 2.82 lakh to DVL department and Rs 3.74 lakh to emergency department.

Lakshmisha said the government has recently collected public opinion from the patients on the functioning of the government hospitals and the report submitted on the GGH-Vijayawada is really pathetic. He said the medical and health services, supply of medicine, functioning of the doctors and staff and saniAtation are not up to the mark. He said the Hospital Development Society meetings should not confine to infrastructure development but also focus on improving the medical services to the patients. He said the GGH will get top rank in the public opinion conducted by the government, if the medical services are good.

He urged the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others to work with a team spirit and coordination to achieve the desired results.

The collector warned that stern action would be taken for negligence of duties.

He said many poor patients can’t afford treatment in the private hospitals and they come to the government hospital with a hope to get medical services. He said the doctors and staff should feel that services to the poor patients are equal to the services to the god. He said minister for medical and health Satya Kumar Yadav is ready to give cooperation to allocate funds to the government hospitals.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan said GGH is one of the biggest hospitals in the state and asked the doctors to impart good medical services to the patients.

He asked the hospital management to pay special attention to sanitation. Additional Director of medical education Dr Venkatesh, DM&HO Dr M Suhasini, GGH superintendent R Venkateswara Rao, Medical college principal Dr P Ashok Kumar, RMOs Dr Padmavathi, Dr Mangadevi and Dr Srinivas, Dr Nagarjuna and other doctors and officials were present.