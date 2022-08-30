  • Menu
Gidugu Ramamurthy's efforts to promote Telugu hailed

Special chief secretary, department of cultural affairs Rajat Bhargava and others pay tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu at the Secretariat on Monday
Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrated at Secretariat

Vijayawada: Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam was celebrated at the AP Secretariat by Telugu Basha Sangham on Monday.

Participating as chief guest, Rajat Bharghava, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs, garlanded the portrait of Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthulu and praised the efforts of Ramamurthy to make Telugu language as simple spoken language.

He said Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthulu was honoured with Rao Bahadur title by Madras government in 1913. He also recalled the efforts made by Ramamurthy Panthulu for the development of Savara language.

Rajat Bhargava stressed the need for maintaining at least one Telugu file a day at the Secretariat.

Secretariat employees and Telugu Bhasha Sangham joint secretary Srinivasa Rao were present.

