Giri Pradakshina at Simhachalam on July 12

Visakhapatnam: The annual festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple 'Giri Pradakshina' will be celebrated with the support of all the concerned departments, said the Executive Officer (EO) of the devasthanam MV Surya Kala.

Speaking at a coordination committee meeting held here on Friday, the EO said the 'Giri Pradakshina', most popular festival in the history of the temple, would be celebrated on July 12.

Further, she said arrangements would be made as thousands of devotees are likely to take part in the festival organised round the hill, stretching 32-km along the city. She appealed to the department officials, including the GVMC, police, medical department as well as donors to extend their complete support and make the festival a grand success.

The EO mentioned that 'Swamy Pushparatham' will start at 3 pm on July 12 at the temple bus stand downhill.

As a part of the festival, about 25 stalls would be arranged for the convenience of the devotees all along the route. In addition, 210 mobile toilets are being set up in different areas, Surya Kala mentioned. For devotees who cannot participate in the 'Giri Pradakshina', they can go around the main temple thrice which is said to be equal to Giri Pradakshina.

The temple Sthanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal said all the arjitha sevas would be cancelled on 12th and 13th of this month during 'Giri Pradakshina'. Darshan will be provided to the devotees at the temple uphill till 9 pm on July 12, he added.

Temple trust board members said the festival will start from the 'Tolipavancha' downhill. The devotees would trek via Mudasarlova, Hanumanthawaka and NAD junction to reach Simhachalam.

Earlier, temple AEO Thirumaleswara Rao informed the participants about the details of the festival arrangements.

Crime and traffic ACPs Pentarao and Shravan, Gopalapatnam CIs P Krishna Rao and Malla Apparao and officials of other departments took part in the discussions. Trust board member Gantla Srinubabu, EE D Srinivasa Raju, DE Rambabu and staff were present.