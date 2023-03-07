GIS success due to confidence in Jagan, says Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The successful conduct of Global Investors' Summit-2023 drew the attention of not just the nation but the world, YSRCP regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Subba Reddy said the industrial giants signed 352 MoUs because of the confidence they had in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his governance.

The state government has already created 4 lakh employment opportunities for the people of AP through village and ward volunteers system and secretariats, he reiterated. "With the state garnering Rs 13 lakh crore investments through GIS, it would pave the way for another 6.30-plus lakh jobs further. The YSRCP government accords equal importance to both welfare and development and takes the growth of the state way forward," he stated.

Referring to the ensuing MLC elections, Subba Reddy said it would be considered as semi-final elections ahead of the general elections. He exuded confidence that Jagan Mohan Reddy would come back to power again after 2024 polls.

On Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said that people of the state have welcomed the CM's decision.

YSRCP MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar said the Chief Minister was more focused on social engineering and that was the reason why he gave umpteen opportunities to the minorities and the backward classes.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others participated.