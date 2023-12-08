GITAM to invest in Rs 100 cr in research infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: To strengthen the science research, particularly interdisciplinary research activities, GITAM is investing Rs 100 crore in coming years, informed vice-chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam here on Thursday during an international conference on chemistry research.

Inaugurating the conference organised by the institution’s School of Science Chemistry department, the vice-chancellor said interdisciplinary research is increasingly regarded as key to tackle contemporary complex societal challenges and stimulate scientific innovation. He observed that high-impact discoveries often occur at the intersection of disciplines. He observed that combined expertise of researchers will minimise the environmental and health impacts caused by chemical products.

School of Science dean K S Krishna said chemistry researchers must address some of today’s most pressing environmental problems. He suggested that the innovations needed to generate clean energy, capturing emissions, removing contaminants from air and water. He stressed the need of biodegradable materials to protect the environment.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) director J N Murthy, School of Science principal K Vedavathi, chemistry department head B Srinivasa Rao, faculty development cell director GVR Sharma, conference convener A Jana and others participated in the inaugural.