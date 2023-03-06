Give chance to work in village clinics, RMPs asks govt

Ongole (Prakasam district): The 8th general body meeting and appointment of new committee for the Rural Medical Practitioners Welfare Association, Prakasam district, was held at Kapu Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by president Dronadula Singaiah, while RMPs and PMPs leaders discussed their woes and issues. The RMPs and PMPs State leader VBT Raju explained that there are about 50,000 RMPs and PMPs working across the State, but they have no recognition for their services. He suggested that the government should offer upgradation training to them through the Paramedical Board and give them a chance to work in village clinics, and other suitable employment.





Chief guest Dr KC Malyadri Naidu appreciated that the RMPs and PMPs are the first contact point for the people suffering from diseases in the villages and asked them to know about the developments in the medicine. DSP Ongole U Nagaraju said that the RMPs and PMPs in the villages are providing the first care and advised them to not go beyond their limits in the critical conditions. The Association has appointed Battu Balaji Rao and K Balachandram as the president and general secretary respectively.



