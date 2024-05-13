Telangana: Polling begins

Hyderabad: Polling for 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana began, voters , especially senior citizens were seen queuing up in lines to exercise there franchise.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections.Polling will also be held for the by-election of the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

A total of 3,17,17,389 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across the state. They comprise 1,58,71,493 men, 1,58,43,339 women and 2,557 third gender.

As per the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, 20,163 voters have already availed the facility of home voting. More than 1.88 lakh employees on poll duty have used postal ballot voting.

Mock polling begins around 6.45 am at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165 from Secundrabad Lok Sabha Constituency