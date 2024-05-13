TSRTC special buses ferry voters from TS to Andhra

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.

The special buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials have informed that the Corporation has arranged special buses for the convenience of passengers going to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.

While 590 special buses have been arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far, 140 services on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route have been put up for advance reservation online. More than 3,000 seats are available in the respective buses.

These buses will ply from JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar and other places in Hyderabad. The RTC authorities suggest passengers going towards Vijayawada route to use these special services.

The management has instructed the field level officials to make buses available from time to time depending on the passenger traffic.

Meanwhile, RTC MD Sajjanar appealed to the people to go to their homes safely in these special buses and exercise their precious right to vote in the elections.