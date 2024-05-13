Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
TSRTC special buses ferry voters from TS to Andhra
- 590 special buses arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far
- 140 services on the HYD-VJA route put up for advance reservation online
- More than 3,000 seats available in buses
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.
The special buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials have informed that the Corporation has arranged special buses for the convenience of passengers going to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.
While 590 special buses have been arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far, 140 services on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route have been put up for advance reservation online. More than 3,000 seats are available in the respective buses.
These buses will ply from JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar and other places in Hyderabad. The RTC authorities suggest passengers going towards Vijayawada route to use these special services.
The management has instructed the field level officials to make buses available from time to time depending on the passenger traffic.
Meanwhile, RTC MD Sajjanar appealed to the people to go to their homes safely in these special buses and exercise their precious right to vote in the elections.