Live
- Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans
- UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza
- US launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces
- Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill
- Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering
- Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders
- Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
- Speaker invited to TANA conference
- Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF
- Rs 3 lakh crore budget has only 12 per cent for devpt: Kishan Reddy
Give loans liberally: JC
Nellore: Joint Collector K Karthik has urged bankers to play crucial role in eradicating poverty by liberally lending loans according to the wishes of...
Nellore: Joint Collector K Karthik has urged bankers to play crucial role in eradicating poverty by liberally lending loans according to the wishes of the government.
Addressing a district-level bankers’ meeting here on Wednesday, he said both the Central and State governments have introduced several schemes like Mudra Yojana, PMEGP, MSME, etc for uplifting the living standards of weaker sections. The JC pointed out it is unfortunate that private banks are lagging in lending loans as per the guidelines.
He said the government already has sent the list of beneficiaries related to agriculture and its related departments, but private bankers are least bothered over implementing government orders.
The JC specified that to overcome such problems, the government has decided to deploy one Nodal Officer for every bank. He told the bankers to issue bank guarantee certificates to rice millers as early as possible in view of paddy purchasing.
Lead district manager Srikanth Pradeep Nabard DDM Babu, RBI Manager Rajesh, Animal Husbandry JD Nageswara Rao and others were present.