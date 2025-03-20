Give loans liberally: JC

Nellore: Joint Collector K Karthik has urged bankers to play crucial role in eradicating poverty by liberally lending loans according to the wishes of the government.

Addressing a district-level bankers’ meeting here on Wednesday, he said both the Central and State governments have introduced several schemes like Mudra Yojana, PMEGP, MSME, etc for uplifting the living standards of weaker sections. The JC pointed out it is unfortunate that private banks are lagging in lending loans as per the guidelines.

He said the government already has sent the list of beneficiaries related to agriculture and its related departments, but private bankers are least bothered over implementing government orders.

The JC specified that to overcome such problems, the government has decided to deploy one Nodal Officer for every bank. He told the bankers to issue bank guarantee certificates to rice millers as early as possible in view of paddy purchasing.

Lead district manager Srikanth Pradeep Nabard DDM Babu, RBI Manager Rajesh, Animal Husbandry JD Nageswara Rao and others were present.