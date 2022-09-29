Give priority to Gadapa Gadapaku works: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the works suggested by people during Gadapa gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme on priority basis.

Addressing district collectors and superintendents of police through video conference as part of Spandana programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister said Rs 20 lakh was allocated for each village and ward secretariat for carrying out the works sought by people under each secretariat and this should be expedited. "We are covering 15,004 village and ward secretariats under this programme, which will be personally monitored by the CMO. MLAs and mandal level staff should cover at least six secretariats," he sad. The Chief Minister said the works must be prioritised from the representations given by people and sanctions accorded which should be carried out on a war footing. They must begin within one month. Unless the stipulated timeline is adhered to, the works cannot be done and the works that were not allotted till now should be completed by October 5, he said.

On agriculture, the Chief Minister insisted that e-cropping must be done cent per cent under the supervision of district collectors. The officials said 96 per cent of the 107.62 lakh acre was covered in the first phase and remaining four percent will be covered by September 30. The Chief Minister said by October 25, final list of e-cropping should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and it was the responsibility of the collectors to see that it is done as per schedule.

Referring to NREGA works, the Chief Minister said that 17.05 crore workdays were created with the average wage of Rs 210.02 which should be increased to Rs 240. We have to get Rs 1,400 crores from the Centre towards NREGA works and once we get them, the funds will be released, he said.

Stating that housing works are good in Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, Eluru and Kunool districts, he said focus should be laid on Sathya Sai, Prakasam, Anakapalle, Krishna and Anantapur districts.

Referring to Spandana, the Chief Minister said the programme should be held at village and ward secretariats from 3 pm to 5 pm daily in which officials from district collector downwards should be available. There should be a humane touch in dealing with Spandana petitions, he said.

Disha app should be downloaded in every house and the ACB number 14400 should be displayed at every government department and SEB number 14500 should be visible at every college, he instructed.